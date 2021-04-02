Texas chef uncorks inspired new food truck at Hill Country winery

What's the only thing better than sipping wine in a beautiful Hill Country setting? Sipping wine and feasting on chef-prepared bites.

With temps warming and spring springing, Wine for the People and C.L. Butaud are announcing an addition to their celebrated tasting room: Brucie, a new food truck from chef and owner Barclay Stratton. Beginning Friday, March 19, Brucie — described as "part Aussie brunch café, part 'cave a’Vin'" — will officially open at the Texas AVA Tasting Room with a menu of elevated, wine-friendly dishes.

According to a release, the dishes have been thoughtfully crafted to pair specifically with Randy Hester and Rae Wilson’s wines. The pair, who own C.L. Butaud and Wine for the People, respectively, opened their joint concept in December 2020 in the former Argus Cidery space at 12345 Pauls Valley Rd. in far West Austin

Brucie will operate the same hours as the tasting room, with a menu broken into three parts: Brunchy Things, Dîner, and Apéro, with dishes "designed to share or be eaten with your hands with the addition of a few larger plates."

The concept is the first solo project for Stratton, who spent time working in big-name restaurants in Austin and Nashville, and has also been chef de partie at New York City's famed Blue Hill.

A Beaumont native, Stratton uses his travels abroad as inspiration for the menu, which includes highlights such as Toad in a Hole with fondue and truffle honey; crab rangoon with burrata and a sweet and sour sauce; and a Gulf fish tostada with avocado, nori, and garlic, and more.

Patrons who book a wine tasting may also preorder a cheese and charcuterie plate, which is created with meats from The Salumeria, conveniently located next door. Plates will be rounded out with a rotating selection of cheeses, as well as snacks such as whipped ricotta and lardo served with fresh sourdough, notes a release.

For those who prefer to grab a snack and a glass wine to the full tasting experience, there will be a dedicated space especially for a casual bite near the trailer.

As part of the launch, Stratton has launched a Kickstarter to help make his dream a reality. As of press time, the project has raised more than $20,000 of its $25,000 goal.