New Texas-sized food and wine festival fires up in historic locale

Texas is in the national spotlight when it comes to food, and this fall, San Antonio will play host to an innovative, Texas-sized showcase of the Lone Star State's culinary stars, thanks in part to the James Beard Foundation.

The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will debut October 27-30, 2022 with four days and nights of programming and more than 100 chefs, ranging from national all-stars to rising talent in the industry.

On October 28-30, Tasting Texas will take over San Antonio's historic Travis Park with a daytime Culinary Market, deemed a highlight of the festival. On October 29, the banks of the San Antonio River will flow with top-shelf tequila for tastings along the River Walk.

The festival will continue nightly with curated collaborations by visiting chefs in San Antonio’s top restaurants. Initial headlining chefs include Rick Bayless (Chicago), Alex Raij (New York), Esaul Ramos Jr. (2M Smokehouse), and Steve McHugh (Cured and Landrace).

San Antonio’s history as the birthplace of Tex-Mex cuisine and its recent designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy make it an obvious choice to showcase diverse talent from across the state.

The event is a collaboration between the James Beard Foundation, Visit San Antonio, and San Antonio food nonprofit Culinaria.

“Texas and San Antonio offer unrivaled culinary experiences and with Tasting Texas we invite everyone to see for themselves what makes the Lone Star State truly great and delicious,” says Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, in a release. “We are thrilled to unite with Culinaria and their expertise in first-class culinary events. Partnering with the James Beard Foundation on this first-time festival is a great honor. The work we will all do collectively during this weekend to further highlight local talent and provide networking opportunities for Texas and national chefs will create mouth watering benefits for Tasting Texas festival-goers.”

Tasting Texas also aims to spotlight women and minority communities, and proceeds will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s scholarship programs for developing minority culinary talent, as well as ongoing relief efforts for restaurants recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic.

Ticket prices, a full schedule, and a complete list of participating chefs will be announced soon.