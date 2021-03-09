Houston's neighbor invites locals to its restaurants, breweries, and cafes for week-long 'eatcation'

Beaumont may not immediately spring to mind as a top Texas dining destination, but a new promotion aims to change the way people perceive the Southeast Texas city. More than 40 restaurants, breweries, and cafes have signed on to Beaumont Restaurant Week.

Organized by the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event runs through Sunday, March 14. Each participating establishment offers special meals priced at $10, $20, and $30 for dine-in or take out.

Participants include Beaumont staples like Rao's, which is offering specials at all three price points, such as a $20, 6-inch version of the bakery's signature Eclipse cake. Buzzy new barbecue joint 1701's $20 offer includes a half pound of brisket and three sides. Suga's Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar has a $30 dinner for two that includes fried green tomatoes, fried chicken, and bread pudding.

“The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau has always touted the local food scene as a staple of our community and with 2020 as hard as it was on the restaurant industry, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite local eatery so we can make sure their doors stay open and we can continue to get our favorite bites,” marketing director Christina Majdalani Lokey said in a release. “We just want to help in any way we can.”

To celebrate the final weekend, Pour Brothers Brewery will host live music from noon-6 pm on March 14. That evening the winning entry in the brewery's Beaumont Bock can design contest will be revealed. Diners can sample the beer at many of the participating restaurants and take home a Pour Brothers pint glass.