Relaxing new private wellness lounge provides some calm in Bush Intercontinental

News flash: air travel is stressful. Between canceled flights, hours-long waits, and even on-flight violence, is there any wonder that Houstonians feel a little harried at Hobby or Bush?

To the rescue comes the over-the-top, private Centurion Lounge at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in partnership with Calm, the mental wellness brand and what’s billed as the No. 1 app for sleep, mediation, and relaxation.

A new wellness room/retreat in the lounge will include free access to Calm content and a health and wellness cart offering health-conscious beverage options, including hot Calm Relax Tea and Calm Focus Tea, coconut water, blended juices, immune booster drinks, and more, according to the company.

Additionally, guests can kick back in lounge chairs, enjoy complimentary neck warmers, and take in the ocean-themed design details – an oasis amid the IAH bustle.

Access to the room, of course, comes via normal access requirements for the Centurion Lounge, namely American Express and Delta credit card holders and their guests. Find all the admission details here.

According to new data from the Amex Trendex, nearly half (46 percent) of survey respondents agree having a lounge to relax at the airport before their flight helps reduce their stress and improve their well-being and overall improves their travel experience.

Finding wellness through travel, 67 percent agree having a trip to look forward to makes them happy and less stressed and 48 percent want to spend more on travel to improve their well-being and feel most restored after traveling, the survey noted.