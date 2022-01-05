Texas-based Southwest Airlines takes off with spring break fare sale

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. comes to our rescue with a newly launched spring sale featuring fares as low as $39 one-way.

(A great deal, obviously, although not as sale-y as 2021's $29 one-way fare.)

According to a release, travelers can start booking flights through January 6, 2022, for travel taking place January 18-May 18. Hopefully the omicron variant will have subsided by then and there will be no new variant to take its place. And hopefully, the weather will improve; Southwest and other airlines have canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the past week due to wintry storms.

Some typical flights (and their fares) include:

$39 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Panama City Beach

$39 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Syracuse

$39 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs

$59 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Bellingham, Washington

$89 one-way nonstop between Denver and Santa Barbara

Southwest's flight schedule is open through September 5, 2022, and flights can be booked at Southwest.com. The airline's roster includes 121 destinations across their network.

Some stipulations: Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare.

Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Advance purchase and blackout date requirements apply, and some seats, days, and markets are limited.

A 14-day advance purchase is required, and you have until midnight on January 6. Hurry!