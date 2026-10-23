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Revived Houston Comets franchise will broadcast games on TV for free
Houston sports fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Comets, the city’s WNBA franchise. When they’re not able to attend games at Toyota Center, Houstonians will be able to watch all of the team’s games for free.
The Comets announced a multi-year partnership with local TV stations KHOU and KTBU to be the team’s home for local broadcasts. All of the Comets’ games will air for free on KTBU (Channel 55) with select games also airing on KHOU (Channel 11). Fans only need an antenna to pick up the signal and watch the games on their TVs.
Games will also be simulcast on Space City Home Network, the team's regional sports network that it shares with the Houston Rockets and the Houston Astros, and on SCHN+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service.
“KHOU has covered Houston sports for decades, and the Comets’ homecoming is a story we’ve been waiting to tell,” said David Loving, president and general manager, KHOU, in a statement. “As a founding partner, we’re ready to bring Comets action to fans across the region.”
Both stations are owned by TEGNA, a media company that operates 64 stations in 51 markets.
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta paid a reported $300 million to acquire the Connecticut Sun and relocate them to Houston as the Comets. One of the WNBA’s original franchises, the Comets won the league’s first four championships from 1997-2000. The team disbanded in 2008.
The WNBA season typically begins in early May. Earlier this year, the league announced it would move to a 50-game regular season. This year will also mark the debut of two new teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, that will bring the league to 15 total.
Other details about the Comets’ return to Houston, including updated uniforms and logos, have yet to be announced.
“Bringing the Comets back to Houston is about reigniting the passion, pride, and energy that have always connected this organization with its fans and community,” said Gretchen Sheirr, president of business operations for the Houston Rockets and Comets. “As the WNBA continues to reach new heights, we’re thrilled to partner with TEGNA to make Comets basketball more accessible to fans across the Houston area through free, over-the-air broadcasts on KTBU and additional coverage on KHOU. We’re excited to bring fans closer to the action and deliver outstanding coverage as we begin this exciting new chapter in Comets history.”
For more information about the Comets, including season ticket information, visit houstoncomets.com.