Houston Texans announce date for fans' return to NRG Stadium home games

The Houston Texans are now last in the AFC South division, having lost — again — on September 27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21 (one glimmer was the meeting of J.J. Watt with his brothers Derek and T.J., who play for the Steelers).

Fans are already bemoaning the brutal start, wondering what can help the team, especially beleaguered franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson (who lost his franchise wide receiver and buddy DeAndre Hopkins in a ridiculed trade).

Perhaps fans in the stadium will rally the troops? Diehards can only hope, as the team announced on September 28 that up to 13,300 fans will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium starting Sunday, October 4 for the team’s home game. That’s when the boys in steel blue take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Seating at NRG Stadium will be approximately 20 percent of capacity, starting October 4, according to a press release. Season ticket members that did not defer for the 2020 season can purchase tickets for the remaining seven home games.

Any tickets remaining for the seven home dates will go on sale at noon, Tuesday, September 29 via Ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be sold through the NRG Stadium Box Office; all tickets for the 2020 season will be mobile only.

All fans (age 10 and older) and staff will be required to wear masks on gameday, according to the team (exceptions include eating or drinking). Social distancing of at least six feet apart will be enforced.

The decision to open NRG Stadium to fans in a reduced capacity was made after collaboration with city, county, and state officials as well as the National Football League, per the Texans.

Unfortunately for tailgating fans, that beloved activity has been nixed by the team, for now.