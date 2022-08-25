Pearland Little League rallies, now one win away from championship

Call it a comeback.

Pearland Little League, once facing elimination, has rallied game-by-game and is now one win away from a chance at the World Series trophy.

As Jeff Ehling of CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes, up until Wednesday August 25, Pearland Little League seemingly saw patterns of twos in its World Series run.

The team was trying to avoid a second loss. They want to make their second U.S. title game. And on Wednesday night, they scored a second straight elimination game victory — against a team they faced in the tournament for a second time.

In an 8-4 win, Pearland bested Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania and now Nolensville, Tennessee on Thursday, August 25. The game airs on ESPN Thursday night at 6 pm.

It's a pivotal showdown, as the winner will advance to the U.S. Championship game against Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 27. Honolulu is the most formidable team in the series; the team just handed Nolensville a 13-0 blowout, its first loss.

This is the fourth World Series trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 12 years for Pearland Little League; the teams is enjoying the support of a small legion of traveling fans, face time in front of ESPN cameras, and a Major League-style experience.

“I’ve always dreamed about coming here, and now that I actually get to see it, it’s pretty cool,” Pearland shortstop/pitcher Jacob Zurek told ABC13’s Jonathan Bruce.

Check out CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman’s ultimate guide to the Little League World Series here.