Houston Dynamo introduces international soccer star as newest team member

Hector Herrera, the Houston Dynamo Football Club's newest star and captain of the Mexican National Soccer Team will make his official debut to the city.

Herrera, 32, will be introduced at a press conference this on Friday, July 1; he'll be joined by owner Ted Segal, general manager Pat Onstad and head coach Paulo Nagamura.

The superstar has enjoyed immense success in European soccer, coming to Houston from Atletico Madrid. He has signed a contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

He also won an Olympic Gold Medal in 2012.

When can fans catch him at PNC Stadiun? He'll be eligible on July 9 in the Texas Derby when Frisco comes to town.

