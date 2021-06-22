Houston Dynamo announces New York-based real estate developer as new owner

A New York City-based real estate developer has become the new majority owner of Houston's very own Dynamo and Dash soccer clubs, and players seem to be happy about the decision.

Center-back defender Tim Parker tweeted, "Excited times ahead," in response to the team's announcement of Ted Segal acquiring majority interest in the club. Segal is the founder and president of EJS Group, a real estate development and financing company that invests directly in real estate opportunities across the United States.

In addition to majority ownership of the teams, Segal also has the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium, according to the Major League Soccer.

Former Houston Rockets star James Harden, former professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya, Ben Guill, and Gabriel Brener will retain minority stakes in the club.

Before any major recruiting attempts, Segal will focus on serving on the MLS Board of Governors.

"As someone with a lifelong passion for soccer, having the opportunity to invest in professional soccer in Houston — a dynamic, diverse and growing city with such a storied history in professional sports is truly exciting," said Segal. "The interest and passion for soccer in Houston are clear. The Dynamo and Dash have incredibly devoted fans that have supported championship clubs."

Segal also alluded to the possibility of the city serving as a host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling Houston a "go-to destination."

-----

Continue reading this story on our news partner ABC13.