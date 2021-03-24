Houston Texans usher in longtime business leader as new president

During a tumultuous offseason that has seen the departure of NFL good guy J.J. Watt and now a dozen lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans have elected a new face for off-field ops.

Greg Grissom is the new team president, the team announced on March 24. He most recently served as senior vice president of corporate development, and has been instrumental in the Texans’ business operations and external relationships since its inception, according to a press release.

Taking over for Jamey Rootes, who launched the team’s business operations before the inaugural season, Grissom will oversee the direction and management of all Texans’ business operations. Those responsibilities include marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and services, event services, corporate sponsorship, community relations, accounting, legal, human resources and general administration, as well as overseeing all aspects of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment.

Grissom is credited for spearheading partner integration on platforms that include HoustonTexans.com, Texans Radio, and Texans TV, and oversaw the launch of the Houston Texans Luxe suite program in 2017. Before joining the Texans, he worked as a sports marketing specialist and spent more than four years with the Houston Astros as an account services manager and promotions coordinator.

The Austin native attended Baylor University and sits on the board of directors of the Houston Food Bank.

“Greg’s extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates,” said Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair in a statement. “While going through the interview process, Greg’s intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role.”