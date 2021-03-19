New lawsuits filed against Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson

Pressure is mounting on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but not from opposing defensive linemen, but rather, myriad lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Flamboyant and high-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee recently filed some seven lawsuits against Watson. Now, Buzbee is ready to add five more against the disgruntled franchise star.

Buzbee’s firm has been contacted by the Houston Police Department over a potential criminal investigation into Watson’s activity, the attorney said at a March 19 press conference. Ten more women are in contact with Buzbee’s office with similar allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.

Lawsuits filed against Watson claim sexual misconduct during massage sessions last year at various locations and that Watson “committed civil assault.”

Most of these women work in the massage industry and for the most part are licensed professionals, Buzbee notes. Some are married, engaged, and are single mothers. Others are seeing psychotherapy after these alleged activities, which happened as recently as “this month,” Buzbee said.

“This case isn’t about money,” Buzbee said, adding that he wasn’t seeking fame, as “I don’t need it.” (Buzbee noted he “stopped counting at 10 death threats.”) The lawyer also sought to dispel rumors that the suits are a ploy to discredit Watson.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans released the following statement: