Lunar Legends
Tom Hanks touches down for lunar movie premiere at Space Center Houston
The Artemis Exhibit at Space Center Houston shimmered with star power as nearly 500 insiders gathered for an out-of-this-world affair celebrating the premiere of The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks. The immersive cinematic experience, narrated and co-written by Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, offers guests a front-row seat to the triumphs of past lunar missions and a look ahead to NASA’s Artemis era.
The VIP reception brought a celestial twist to the traditional cocktail hour.
Guests noshed on shrimp and oysters, along with potato croquettes paired with peach gastrique, a playful hello to the first vegetable grown in space and the first fruit consumed on the Moon. Espresso martinis featuring Hanks’ coffee brand, Hanx, were shaken and served.
Inside the newly renovated Space Center Theater, a 270-degree projection mapping spectacle brought The Moonwalkers to life. The film weaves rare astronaut interviews with behind-the-scenes glimpses into the upcoming Artemis missions.
Following the screening, a panel discussion brought the experience back to Earth. William T. Harris, Space Center Houston president and CEO, moderated a conversation with Tom Hanks, Apollo 16 moonwalker Charlie Duke, and Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman. Together, they explored the film’s themes and what lies ahead as humanity returns to the Moon.
Orbiting the scene were Richard Slaney, CEO of Lightroom and 59 Studio, film co-writer Christopher Riley, and composer Anne Nikitin. Other notables included Dr. Megan McArthur, Joanne Herring, Lori and Mike Bloomfield, Dotty Duke, and astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli with Sam Moghbeli.