Made It Weird
Pete Holmes brings the laughs to Houston for a meaningful mission
The Broach Foundation for Brain Cancer Research gathered supporters at River Oaks Country Club for its 14th Annual Stand Up for Brain Cancer Gala. The event paired purpose with a healthy dose of humor — because the toughest battles can benefit from a little levity.
Guests were welcomed by co-founder Jamie Broach Bryd, her husband, Jeff Bryd, and their family during a pre-reception. Following a gourmet seated dinner, guests turned their attention to the evening’s headliner, Pete Holmes. Known for his stand-up specials, television appearances, and popular podcast “You Made It Weird,” Holmes delivered his blend of self-aware humor and authenticity.
The mission traces back to James Broach, who was diagnosed with a Grade II astrocytoma in 2010 before later facing glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Although James Broach passed away in 2013, his vision continues to guide the organization.
More than 400 guests attended the sold-out gala.
Joining the cause-minded crowd were Ilona Carson and Jim Colosanto, Greg and Jamie Grissom, Holly and Hunter Stewart, Andy and Ashlee Veit, Jennifer and Michael Dellinger, Corey and David Le Norman, Jan Bres, Jennifer and Farzad Askari, Anita O’Shaughnessy, Lindsey and Tray Black, Carrie and Tom Field, and Megan Davis.