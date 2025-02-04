Shopping Meets Heart
The Sale dazzles Houston with $425,000 raised for cancer research
A shopping stampede swept through the Bayou City Event Center as The Sale returned with its tempting three-day fête of gotta-have-it deals. More than 1,700 bargain hunters gathered to snag treasures from more than 50 retailers, with markdowns as steep as 90 percent. Cash or charge? Amex, of course.
Think haute couture at humble prices — from the Christy Lynn Collection to J. Landa and The Avenue.
Presented by Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc., this event — helmed by co-chairs Lynn Ramos, Barbara Towne, Britta Christenson, and Renee Craig — raised $425,000 for pediatric cancer research at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. With bubbly and Tex-Mex bites—and even a mariachi band—kicking off the festivities during Thursday’s Early Bird Shopping, the scene was as festive as it was philanthropic. Friday and Saturday saw a steady flow of fashionistas combing through racks of deeply discounted merchandise.
Florals by By Barr Design, whimsical balloon installations by POPCreations, and handcrafted bows by Rick Butler created a chic decor fitting for a shopping mecca for Houston’s stylish set.
Dr. Susan M. Blaney of Texas Children’s Hospital summed it up. “Events like this not only raise vital funds but unite our community with a shared goal: improving the lives of children and young adults with brain cancer,” she said.” The event raised $425,000.
Since 2015, The Sale has raised more than $2.5 million, funding research projects, including work on sarcoma studies, acute myeloid leukemia, and stem cell transplants.
Spotted snagging deals were Bethany Buchanan, Courtney Harmon, Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrad, Tiffany Haik, Martha White, Courtney Zavala, Virginia Arnold Elkins, Dini Hoover, Lorraine Abercrombie, Roz Pactor, Councilmember Sallie Alcorn, Sarika and Dana Strake, Candace Thomas, Theresa Clanton, and Lauren Kelly.