Jolly & Jazzy
Fashion Santa brings holiday swagger to Texas Children’s party
Fashion Santa in the house, y’all, and that’s something to be jolly for. Because everyone wants that stylish fellow as an accessory for end-of-year selfies.
The surprise, surely transported by magic reindeer — or perhaps via luxury chopper? — courtesy of event chair Lauren Fertitta and her husband, Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta, added another celeb sighting for the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Houston Holiday Party at The Post Oak Hotel.
The December gathering swept into a whimsical winter wonderland, complete with sleigh bells, carols by the Houston Children’s Chorus, and enchanting decor by Richard Flowers and The Events Company, who brought “The Twelve Days of Christmas” to life with spirited vignettes.
Holiday revelers indulged in culinary marvels ranging from cider-brined turkey to sushi and sashimi stations, followed by desserts at Bouchée, the hotel’s patisserie. A wine-tasting masterclass, led by master sommelier Julie Dalton, delighted oenophiles with perfectly paired vintages from Italy and France.
In the spirit of giving, guests decorated a towering Christmas tree with ornaments hand-painted by young Texas Children’s patients. Each $100 donation placed an ornament on the tree, later returned to its creator with holiday magic in tow. Funds raised will benefit the Nursing Talent and Education Program, empowering the next generation of caregivers at Texas Children’s. Special appearances by Texas Children’s Pawsitive Play pups, Lawton and Melman, added extra warmth to an already heartwarming fete.
Seen were Dr. Debra Sukin, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Michael Belfort, Jackie Ward, Nicole and Evan Katz, Victoria and Aaron Bludorn, Collier and Richard Blades, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Chita and Lane Craft, Jen and Ben Fink, Jennifer and Matt Girotto, Suzanne and Harry Grant, Disney and Max Harris, Willie Alexander, Martha Carnes, Earl Cummings, Anthony DeLuca, Nancy Gordon, Ronald Hulme, and Carolyn Sabat.