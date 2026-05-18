Party Watch
Houston leaders rally behind CHRISTUS St. Mary’s Clinic
What: CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare Spring Luncheon
Where: River Oaks Country Club
The Scoop: A ballroom filled with Houston philanthropists gathered at River Oaks Country Club as CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare hosted its 22nd annual Spring Luncheon, raising $403,000 in support of CHRISTUS St. Mary’s Clinic. Co-chaired by Reagan Fibbe, Emily Harris, and Lindsey Harris, the luncheon balanced heartfelt storytelling with a celebration of longtime service to Houston’s underserved communities.
SportsRadio 610’s Sean Pendergast emceed the afternoon, while Sisters Hannah O’Donoghue, Celeste Trahan, and Rosanne Popp of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word – Houston shared personal stories about joining the Sisterhood and caring for vulnerable populations locally and abroad. The Most Reverend Joe S. Vasquez, Archbishop of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, delivered the invocation.
The event also recognized four Legacy Award honorees for more than two decades of service: Laura Clay and Sr. Theresa Kelleher of the CHRISTUS Healthy Living Mobile Clinics, Sr. Rosanne Popp of CHRISTUS St. Mary’s Clinic, and Lori Varela of CHRISTUS Our Daily Bread. Funds raised support CHRISTUS St. Mary’s Clinic, which provides uninsured patients with access to primary care, mental health services, vaccinations, cancer screenings, and prescription assistance.
Who: Katy Turner, Rachel Levin, Donna Harris, Barbara Roseman, Cecile Deutschen, Linda Domino, Mary Bozell, Betty Norkus, Mary Fairbrother, Jean Phillips, Theresa Quartaro, Joyce Standish, Charlene Brandau, Judy Agee, M.J. Alvarado, Lacey Becker, Michael Niebuhg, Cody Dick, Hyun Kim, and Rebecca Li.