Broadway star joins Houston gala to honor creative talents
A fresh star lit up Houston’s gala scene as Spectrum Fusion debuted its inaugural Spotlight on the Stars October 9 event at The Junior League of Houston.
Guests arrived in Hollywood glam, welcomed by a red carpet and a heartfelt opening video created by the organization’s media team — 20 autistic adults working in creative fields like videography, illustration, and copywriting. Before the first course could hit the table, a surprise Great Gatsby-style flash mob turned up the energy, followed by a dynamic performance of “Fame” by Grammy-nominated Broadway star Ashley Támar Davis.
Davis later invited the media team onstage for a symbolic Walk of Fame, asking each member, “What is one thing you need today?” Their honest, moving answers — like “to not be seen as a label” and “to get a good job with benefits” — brought the crowd to its feet. She closed with an emotional performance of “This is Me.”
Courtney Zubowski, host of Texas & Me, emceed the evening and introduced Spectrum Fusion founder Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham, calling her the visionary behind the mission. Dr. Ham shared the nonprofit’s goal of providing meaningful employment and connection for autistic adults. She recognized her husband Bilen Ham, underwriter Lisa Strieter, and board member Gina Angulo for their key support.
Media team illustrator Rachel Joanna spoke about her journey from retail work to publishing 20 books with Spectrum Fusion’s guidance. Houston Rockets chaplain Mike Rosas offered a heartfelt blessing, encouraging guests to “find the thin gold line within the rock.”
Community Partner Awards were presented to Jersey Mike’s West Gray Team, River Oaks Theatre, and Energytech Nexus.
A video titled “What Employment Means to Me” set the tone for a spirited live auction led by Traci Yeaman, featuring luxe trips, VIP experiences, and a private shopping session with Project Runway’s Chloe Dao. Guests captured memories with interactive photo booths before closing out the night on the dance floor with DJ Cory Baum.
The evening drew more than 200 attendees and raised more than $263,000 to expand Spectrum Fusion’s media team and empower more autistic creatives.
Spotted were Jeff and Sandra Vice, Sarita Hood, Beverly and Bill Coit, Lisa and Joel Strieter, Michelle and Greg Groogan, Gloria Minnich, Richard Leach, Clay Colvin, Rabbi Dan Gordon, Gina and Geoff Angulo, Aida Talbi, Juliana Garaizer, Cyndi and Danny Levitt, Jeanette and Ted Butler, Amy and Robert Perez, Larry Stephens, Judge Monica Singh, Kimberlyn Clarkson, Alexa Argonez and Angel Ponce, Lisa Reichek Newman, Karen Reichek, Melinda and Tom Brents, Reese and Jesse Gibb, and Ted Irving.