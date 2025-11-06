Costume Party
Houston nonprofit raises $1 million at spooky Halloween party
Houston’s most philanthropic animal lovers traded pumpkin spice for paw prints at the fifth annual Howl-O-Ween Ball, hosted by Houston SPCA on October 24. More than 400 guests braved the moody magic of the Into the Haunted Forest-themed gala held at the Equine Rescue Arena on the William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals — a fitting venue for a night devoted to four-legged friends and festive fright.
Chaired by Annie Graham, Tommy Harper, and Tracy LeRoy, the event kicked off with a an energetic reception featuring a Halloween-chic crowd sipping cocktails, bidding big in the silent auction, and soaking up spooky sights. Think costumed stilt walkers, a musical trio, and a singing quartet that set the eerie-elegant tone. Emcee duties went to KHOU 11’s Ilona Carson, who kept the crowd howling (in a good way).
Guests took a haunting detour through the Equine Rescue Center to meet rehabilitated horses and hear their rescue tales before settling in for a three-course dinner. Theatre Under The Stars dancers dazzled with a bewitching welcome performance, paving the way for a live auction that conjured up serious funds. Top bids flew for luxe experiences like an owl and bald eagle release, a stay in Puerto Vallarta, and a black onyx and diamond necklace from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry. Honorees Hershey Grace and Enterprise Mobility were recognized for their vital support.
The night wrapped with a fang-tastic after-party inside the Adoption Center, where DJ L Boogie spun beats while guests snacked on desserts, sipped spooky sips, and cuddled with adoptable puppies and kittens.
By the time the witching hour hit, the event had raised more than $1 million to support Houston SPCA’s programs, including cruelty investigations, wildlife rehabilitation, and emergency rescue.
In the wild were Bob Graham, Brandon Rottinghaus, Brian Smyth, Bruce and Marty Lundstrom, Carlos and Kandace G. Longoria, Cheryl Byington, Cindi Bohannon, Connie M. Bergen, Constable Alan Rosen, Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Ed McMahon, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Frank Billingsley, Jennifer Schechter Rosen, Judge Roberta Lloyd, Kevin Gilliard, L.D. Eckermann, Martha Seng, Patricia E. Mercer, Tricia Hika, and Zane and Brady Carruth.