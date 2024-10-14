Hope on the Runway
650 Houston ladies who brunch raise over $1M for children’s cancer
The Revaire was nothing short of enchanting as Sky High for Kids’ Ninth Annual Ladies Who Brunch transformed the space into a comingling of hope and compassion. Presented by Nan Properties, the gathering combined an air of style with heartfelt purpose, offering impactful fundraising to support children battling life-threatening illnesses.
Chic women mingled during a lively cocktail hour, where artist Tyler Kay returned for the second year to create live paintings that set the tone of the day. The guests also explored a selection of more than 87 silent auction packages, including luxurious escapes and a private jet day trip getaway to Austin. The crown jewel? A 6.20-carat buttercup scalloped tennis bracelet by RW Fine.
Co-chairs Jessica Morrison and Logan Lester Tafelski welcomed attendees to a garden-themed wonderland and brunch by A Fare Extraordinaire. Amid a sea of floral arrangements and vibrant décor, the crowd enjoyed cocktails that complemented the colorful setting.
Jordan Brennan, mother of three-year-old Hadlee Brennan, brought the room to tears as she shared her daughter’s cancer journey. The family had recently rung the bell at Texas Children’s Hospital after two years of treatment, and her testimony highlighted the support Sky High for Kids provides to families navigating pediatric cancer.
The event took a fashionable turn when Sky High’s Cancer Warriors strutted down the runway in a show co-sponsored by Alchemia and Modern Marla. These young fighters, donning attire from The Itsy Bitsy Boutique, modeled alongside professional models.
A spirited live auction led by CEO and founder Brittany Hebert Franklin culminated with the announcement of more than $1 million raised, with funds directly supporting pediatric cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital.
Brunching were more than 650 philanthropic-minded women including Danielle Dubois, Courtney Zavala, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Abbie Byrom Bottelo, Nancy Almodovar, Zinat Ahmed, Kristina Wilson, Paulina Padilla, Jentry Kelly, Anne Evers, and Bri Collins.