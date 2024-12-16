spencer speaks
Houston Oilers legend tackles life lessons at Salvation Army gathering
The classic environment of the River Oaks Country Club radiated with purpose as The Salvation Army of Greater Houston hosted its 30th Annual Luncheon on November 19. The afternoon was a moving tribute to the organization’s work, highlighted by stories of gratitude. More than just a fundraiser, the event marked the start of the iconic Red Kettle season across retailers all over the city and virtually as well.
Honorees Holly and Tom Forney were lauded for their dedication, including their leadership in overseeing the new area command on North Main. They shared a moving reflection on navigating life’s challenges with purpose and compassion, reflecting the values of The Salvation Army.
Keynote speaker Spencer Tillman, a former NFL player for the Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers, brought the crowd to its feet with an account of his connection to the nonprofit. Sharing how the Boys and Girls Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, gave him structure and a path forward during his formative years, Tillman credited the program with helping him stay in bounds during life’s challenges. His message, emphasizing grit, mentorship, and dreaming big, scored a touchdown with the audience.
In the past year, the organization provided more than 225,000 meals to those experiencing hunger, along with more than 43,000 nights of shelter for individuals and families in crisis. The initiatives offered after school programming to 2,242 children, helped 1,178 people find permanent housing, and guided 600 men through recovery programs to overcome substance abuse. All these numbers are worthy of a touchdown dance, agree?
The midday event, chaired by Bill Schneidau, celebrated these milestones while raising funds for programs that uplift the city’s most vulnerable. With underwriting support from Joe Cleary, who covered the entire affair, the luncheon raised more than $740,000.
Among the 320 guests were emcee Deborah Duncan of Great Day Houston, Cathy Cleary, Emily Clay, Carolynn and Rob Webb, Dr. Walter and Linda McReynolds, Hannah McNair, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Maureen Higdon, Diana and Chris DeLaup, Judy Tate, Jenny Elkins, Rose Cullen, Joyce Standish, Lilly Andress, and Thurmon Andress.