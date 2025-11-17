Giving Season
Astros legend Jeff Bagwell helps Houston nonprofit raise $1 million
Anyone wondering when Houston officially shifts into holiday mode got their answer the moment guests stepped into the Hilton Americas for the Gift of Compassion Gala. Santa was already holding court for photos — naughty, nice, and everything in between — while a very committed Grinch lurked nearby, and a juggler on stilts made it clear this wasn’t going to be another beige ballroom night.
Held November 10, the event pulled together supporters of The Salvation Army of Greater Houston to rally behind the organization’s year-round mission. Chaired by Deborah Duncan of KHOU’s Great Day Houston, the evening honored Jeff Bagwell as Community Honoree and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, represented by June Deadrick, as Corporate Honoree. Red (read: Salvation Army red) washed the room, giving the whole evening a festive glow.
The program brought the crowd from holiday cheer straight into the heart of the nonprofit’s purpose. Three speakers — Connie Rankin, Skyler Gordan, and John Romaka — shared journeys that cut through the usual gala gloss. Homelessness to stability, addiction to recovery, at-risk to empowered: Each story landed with such sincerity that the room fell into complete silence. Their vulnerability was a reminder that the organization’s work is less about abstract “services” and more about transforming human lives.
Underwriters CenterPoint Foundation, Forney Construction (which underwrote the gala), HEB, Nathalie and Charles Roff, Porsche River Oaks, and others helped shape the night, which supported The Salvation Army’s essential programs — shelter, food access, youth development, rehabilitation, and disaster relief. By the end of the evening more than $1 million was raised.
