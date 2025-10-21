Boots and Hats
Cinema meets country chic at Round Top Film Festival gala
Round Top turned into Hollywood-with-a-heart as guests gathered at Windy Knoll for the second-annual Round Top Film Festival Gala. The glittering celebration of cinema and the Texas creative sector meant red carpet looks were more Round Top chic.
Think cowboy boots, turquoise jewels, and hats that could have headlined their own fashion reel.
Emcee Marla Hurley, the Modern Marla founder, opened the September 26 show with humor and flair before festival co-founders Shanna Schanen and Skylar Schanen took the stage to thank supporters and reaffirm the festival’s mission to spotlight independent filmmakers.
Joe Newcomb, producer of Dallas Buyers Club and CEO of Truth Entertainment, shared insight into Texas’ growing film scene and urged guests to seize the moment to nurture local talent. His message landed perfectly in a room full of film devotees, donors, and dreamers.
Among them was Jackson Elliott, a La Grange High School student whose heartfelt remarks brought the crowd to its feet. Elliott credited the Round Top Film Festival’s Screenwriting Workshop — led by Giovanni Porta and Skylar Schanen — with shaping his voice as a writer.
The night’s menu was pure Round Top indulgence. Lulu’s and Royers Pie Haven served a feast worthy of its own close-up, while the Ellis Motel kept glasses full with Spicy Palomas, Round Top Ranch Waters, and Elvira’s Espresso Martinis. Wines from the Round Top Vineyards and Blackbird Vineyards rounded out the cinematic sips.
Auctioneer Carre Fruge of BiddyUp led a spirited live auction featuring luxe trips to Cibolo Creek Ranch, Four Seasons Costa Palmas, and Tanzania with Ganam Safari. A Janus Motorcycle custom-painted by Laura Goodson, a skydiving experience with RJ Casey, and a diamond tennis necklace from Zadok Jewelers added extra sparkle. The Ray Johnston Band and Calder Allen kept the crowd dancing until late, as stars twinkled over Windy Knoll.
Round Top Film Festival returns November 6-9, with a long weekend of storytelling, starlight, and small-town magic. The gala raised more than $300,000 to fuel the organization’s educational and creative programs.
On the scene were Rob Schanen, Shonnery Pettit, Tracey Marshall, Susan Ashcroft, Tanya Ruby, Brian Becker, James Dick, Minnie Baird, Liz Stepp, Jessie Greendyk, and Katie Kime.