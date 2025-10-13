Tuneful Adventures
Classical music meets digital art at Houston orchestra's immersive soirée
Houston’s ever-adventurous chamber orchestra, ROCO, kicked off its 21st season — aptly dubbed The Season of the Senses — with a soirée that hit all the right notes. On September 27, hundreds of guests gathered at Artechouse, Houston’s high-tech temple of digital and experiential art, to celebrate the orchestra’s boundary-pushing ethos.
Leading the charge were co-chairs Wendy Burks and Jane Johnson, who brought both flair and purpose to the night, raising vital funds to support ROCO’s innovative performances and access initiatives.
Earlier in the evening, guests experienced Feels Like Home, the season’s opening concert at The Church of St. John the Divine, led by conductor Delyana Lazarova and featuring world premieres by composers Kevin Lau, Starr Parodi, Heather Schmidt, and a chamber orchestra arrangement by local Houston composer Mark Buller of Steve Vai’s early work Salamanders in the Sun.
Following the concert, guests made their way to Artechouse, where cocktails flowed as immersive digital blooms danced across the walls. ROCO’s signature warmth was on full display — musicians mingled freely with attendees, creating that rare symphony-world vibe that feels more like a family reunion than a formal gala.
ROCO founder and artistic director Alecia Lawyer took a moment to honor Grammy-winning guitar legend Steve Vai with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award, recognizing his fearless creativity and genre-defying artistry. The Corporate Pillar of the Arts Award went to Kensinger Donnelly, celebrated for its community-focused leadership under Frank Donnelly.
The evening’s ambiance — crafted by Kirksey Gregg Productions and accented by pours from Clos Dubreuil — was as dynamic as the ensemble itself: Innovative, inclusive, and deeply human. Between courses catered by the Ballroom at Bayou Place, guests wandered through the gallery’s vivid Blooming Wonders exhibit, blurring the line between art and audience. The Alexandar David Burnstein Foundation for Musical Performance served as the title sponsor for the gathering.
Seen were Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones, Ali and Frank Donnelly, Cinda and Armando Palacios, Gregory Scott Brown and Taylor Brown, Elizabeth Blanton, Chuck Carlberg, Rachel and Bud Frazier, Jennifer and Todd Frazier, Tami Hiroaka, Kristine and Jeff Bird, Adrianna Buford and Nathaniel Higgins, Gene Wu and Miya Shay, and Leigh Ann and Richard Mann.