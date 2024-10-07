Notes of Success
Houston orchestra hits all the right notes at 20th anniversary gala
In a night filled with melodies and milestones, ROCO — rhymes with loco — celebrated its 20th anniversary with grandeur at its Revelry Gala on Sept. 28 at Houston’s newest luxury hotspot, The Thompson Hotel.
The night unfolded with an engaging and dynamic concert at The Church of St. John the Divine, led by artistic partner Mei-Ann Chen. Highlights included the world premiere of Constellations by Viet Cuong, featuring solo performances from ROCO musicians, and Gustav Holst’s The Planets, reimagined with vibrant rescoring and innovative animation. This cosmic theme seemed a fitting tribute to an ensemble that’s spent two decades redefining what’s possible in chamber orchestra music.
After the finale, gala attendees were whisked to The Thompson Hotel, where they enjoyed cocktails on a chic terrace with sweeping views of downtown. ROCO’s carefully curated Joyful playlist of past concert highlights set the mood as guests mingled with the musicians—a testament to the founder and principal oboist Alecia Lawyer’s human-first philosophy. The evening flowed into a glam ballroom, dressed in the brand’s signature red, with decor by Swift + Co. and floral arrangements by Southern Floral. In ROCO style, the event broke from traditional fundraiser formalities, inviting guests to engage directly with the musicians in an interactive experience.
Mimi Lloyd, a key figure in ROCO’s journey, was honored for her dedication to bringing classical music to the broader Houston community. Her contributions over the years have echoed the ensemble’s mission of accessibility and innovation. Chris Shepherd, a culinary visionary, was recognized with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award.
In addition, SheSpace was honored with the ROCO Pillar of the Arts Award, recognizing the organization’s role in fostering entrepreneurship and the arts. The evening’s success was propelled by the leadership of co-chairs Leslie, Ginger, and Elizabeth Blanton, steadfast supporters since the nonprofit broke into the cultural scene..
“Celebrating 20 years was a monumental moment for us,” Lawyer said. “It’s a testament to the vision and passion of our musicians, board members, and supporters who have helped us evolve into one of the most forward-thinking orchestras in the country.”
Funds raised from the gala will support key initiatives such as ROCO on the Go, pay-what-you-wish tickets, and the soon-to-be-launched Musicians with a Mission—a program aimed at expanding ROCO’s community engagement program. The gala raised more than $275,000 in support of ROCO’s innovative mission.
Toasting to ROCO’s tuneful success were 300 music fiends that included Amanda McMillian and Benjamin Holloway, Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones, Lois and George Stark, Ali and Frank Donnelly, Rachel and John Rosson, Dr. Gregory Scott Brown and Taylor Brown, Gayl and Chuck Carlberg, Connie Pfeiffer, Regina Rogers, Daniel and Alex Rose, and Astrid and Soren Marklund.