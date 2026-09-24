Impeccable Timing
Houston Symphony celebrates America's 250th at 2026 opening night gala
Houston Symphony’s Opening Night Gala had a new prelude this year — sunlight.
The orchestra’s season-opening crowd gathered in Lynn Wyatt Square where champagne flowed alongside cocktails featuring Pantalones Organic Tequila. More than 450 guests mingled, some al fresco, before the University of Houston Spirit of Houston Cougar Marching Band supplied a decidedly Texas transition.
Chaired by Joella and Steven P. Mach, the September 19 celebration opened the Houston Symphony’s 2026-27 season while marking America’s 250th anniversary. ConocoPhillips returned for its 40th consecutive year as concert sponsor and lead corporate gala underwriter.
Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke led a program built for the occasion, spanning George Gershwin and six living American composers, with composer Karen LeFrak in attendance. Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard brought vocal fireworks — and enough high notes to make mid-performance conversations a bit challenging. Because it’s hard to talk when you’re flying in the vocal stratosphere.
Academy Award winner and native Texan Matthew McConaughey joined the orchestra to narrate Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, its text drawn from Abraham Lincoln’s letters and speeches.
No “alright, alright, alright” surfaced, but when an audience member made an impromptu request, McConaughey flashed a Hook ’em Horns gesture. His timing was impeccable.
Afterward, the party migrated to the Corinthian, where members of the Alexander Hodge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution lined the grand staircase and Rice University’s Fiammetta Quartet played. City Kitchen went Americana for dinner, and Lindy and John Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s provided wine pairings.
Led by Houston Symphony Chorus Director Anthony J. Maglione, the Moores School Concert Chorale performed “Shenandoah” and “America the Beautiful.” After an evening of marching bands, orchestral grandeur, and patriotic pageantry, the chorale was received with quiet introspection.
The gala raised more than $850,000, the highest net proceeds in Opening Night Gala history, supporting the Symphony’s Education and Community Engagement initiatives and artistic programming.
Joining the black-tie crowd were Khoa and Quynh Dao, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Margaret Alkek Williams, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Janet F. Clark, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Beth Madison, Katie and Bob Orr, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Jacquie Baly and James Craig, Rini and Edward Ziegler, Jason and Megan Ryan, Yoonshin Song and Alex Sakerello, Gary Ginstling and Marta Lederer, Brett and Erin Busby, Mady and Ken Kades, Jakub and Simona Tolar, Chris and Kristy Bradshaw, David and Devorah Krieger, Jerre Williams, and Farida Abjani.