Unstoppable Momentum
Rice owls soar higher with $425k raised for athletic excellence
In a display of Rice University pride, the 20th anniversary of "An Evening for Rice’s Honour" unfolded on October 15 at the River Oaks Country Club. The gala chaired by Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds and Cynthia and J.D. Bucky Allshouse marked a milestone anniversary of the Distinguished Owl Club Awards.
Guests, greeted by the rousing tunes of Rice’s beloved MOB band, sipped cocktails and savored canapés while taking in the blue and white setting. The venue sparkled with elegance — cascading white florals and murals paying tribute to Rice’s storied history created an atmosphere brimming with nostalgia.
The evening’s pinnacle was the presentation of the 2024 Distinguished Owl Club Award, honoring five exceptional figures in Rice athletics: Dana Burch, Goran Haag, Lynn L. Elsenhans, David K. Gibbs, and Thomas F.A. Hetherington. Their commitment to the university’s athletic programs through leadership and service was celebrated with enthusiasm.
Rice University president Reginald DesRoches delivered closing remarks, highlighting the school’s athletic legacy and the community’s essential role in shaping future leaders. Tommy McClelland, Rice’s vice president and director of athletics, shared his vision for the future, energizing the audience with a look forward.
Raising more than $425,000 for Rice Athletics and contributing to a cumulative total of more than $7 million were Anne Duncan, Georgiana and Rob Ladd, Waverly and Adam Peakes, Larkin McReynolds, CG Marinelli, Channing and Chance Allshouse, Christine and Trevor Cobb, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Caroline and Will Shoppa, and Paula DesRoches.