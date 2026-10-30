Ain’t it a pretty night? Well, that depends on whom you ask.
For the title character in Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah, things go south rather quickly. For the Houston Grand Opera crowd gathered at the Wortham Theater Center on October 23, however, the evening was looking positively peachy.
HGO opened its 72nd season with the American classic, celebrating Floyd’s centennial and the nation’s 250th birthday. And what better way to salute Americana than with a little Appalachian intrigue, religious fervor, and small-town gossip?
The drama began before anyone sang a note. A passionate overture accompanied by sweeping projections offered a tantalizing preview of the story’s twists and turns. Spoiler alert: Susannah wasn’t headed for a fairy-tale ending. But the evening certainly had its leading man. James Gaffigan made his first appearance as HGO’s music director designate, taking the podium for a production reimagined by soprano-turned-director Patricia Racette.
Soprano Sylvia D’Eramo made her role debut as Susannah, with baritone Rod Gilfry portraying the Reverend Olin Blitch. Tenors Bille Bruley and Aaron Blake rounded out the principal cast as Sam and Little Bat. And the audience delivered a standing ovation. Because heartbreak sounds better with a full orchestra.
Chairs Sylvia Barnes and Jim Trimble, longtime HGO supporters, welcomed guests to Ray C. Fish Plaza, where The Events Company had conjured an Appalachian autumn, complete with sunset hues, lush greenery, and the illusion of a stream. Anyone fancy a dip? Considering how things turned out for Susannah after her ill-fated bathing excursion, perhaps not. You never know who might be watching. Better to plunge a fork into the flourless chocolate torte.
And while Susannah might have had opinions about mail-order catalogs (if you know, you know), the Houston crowd was having none of that. The dress code was decidedly black tie.
During dinner, board chair Astley Blair celebrated HGO’s recent Grammy win, while CEO Khori Dastoor reflected on the company’s artistic ambitions. Gaffigan introduced the cast, who received yet another standing O.
Perhaps Susannah would have fared better had she set her sights beyond Nashville, Asheville, and Knoxville. Houston, after all, knows a thing or two about tall buildings, fancy clothes, and pretty nights. The festivities drew 370 guests and raised $640,000 to support HGO’s mission of bringing opera to Houston’s diverse communities.
Making a scene were Claire Liu and Joe Greenberg, Patrick Summers, Margaret Alkek Williams, Renu and Suresh Khator, Dian and Harlan Stai, Farida Abjani, François Badoual, Jennifer Bielstein, Jack Bell, Katy and Logan Boatman, Norma and Beto Cardenas, Janet Clark, Louise Chapman, Ambassador Breno Costa, Molly and Jim Crownover, Isabel and Danny David, Mindy and Josh Davidson, Debra Dunn, Mahshid and Rod Foroozan, Sarah and Doug Foshee, Lily and Charles Foster, Mary Foster and Don DeSimone, Marianne and Joe Geagea, Christel and François Good, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Celina Hellmund, Gary Hollingsworth and Ken Hyde, Elizabeth and Richard Husseini, Michelle and Doug Huth, Teresa and José Ivo, Sarah and Bryant Lee, Tomikia LeGrande, Kristen and Matthew Loden, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Irina and Andrey Polunin, Ambassador David Satterfield, Ping Sun and David Leebron, Apurva Thekdi, Ellen and Bob Vladem, and Geraldina and Scott Wise.