Five Alarm Show
Fiery night of giving raises $835,000 for Houston firefighters
There was no mistaking the dress code, the cause, or the rising temps at Houston’s Red Hot Gala.
With a firetruck parked front and center, 50 shades of red swirling through the crowd, and anticipation building for a parade of chiseled physiques, the evening was generating heat before anyone struck a match.
Pass the hose.
The ninth annual affair, held October 3 at the Royal Sonesta Houston, celebrated the courage, commitment, and compassion of Houston’s firefighters while benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Association Charitable Foundation. Firefighters, their parents, spouses, and enthusiastic supporters turned out in force.
Chaired by Elizabeth and Alan Stein, the celebration recognized honorary co-chair Edna Meyer-Nelson and returning presenting sponsors Bobbie Nau, Hallie Vanderhider, and Bobby Dees. Cocktail-hour revelers navigated more than 130 auction packages while The Moment Band kept the energy simmering. Eventually, flickering lights and a musical timeout persuaded guests to abandon their bidding strategies and head to dinner—and a show.
Tradition took center stage as the Houston Firefighter Honor Guard and Pipes and Drums presented the colors, followed by firefighter Joe Rice delivering an a cappella national anthem.
Emcees Jennifer Reyna and Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton kept the program moving. The Steins recognized their dedicated volunteer brigade, including Dee Darby, Amanda Davis, Betty DuBose, Jessica Sousson, Laura Elizabeth Stein, and Scarlett Tyler.
A five-alarm show?
Participants in the Houston Firefighter Calendar strutted onto the runway, flexing muscles to thunderous cheers. The calendar supports the charitable foundation and Burned Children’s Fund. Judging by the audience’s reaction, these first responders had no trouble raising celsius without a single flame.
The mood shifted during a moving video recounting Youval Meicler‘s heart attack and the firefighters who came to his rescue. His family’s experience offered a poignant reminder of the uncertainty firefighter families confront whenever their loved ones answer the call.
Two after-parties followed, because apparently one wasn’t enough to extinguish this crowd’s enthusiasm.
More than 550 guests and firefighters had helped raise $835,000 for Houston’s bravest. The 10th anniversary is set for October 23, 2027.
Among those feeling the heat were Shantell and Brian Wischnewsky, Brigitte Kalai, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Elsie and Les Eckert, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Christine and Ernest Webb, Allison and Jack Jensen, Michele Meicler, Clay and Jay McKenna, Randi and Chris Boleman, Farida Abjani, Tony Bradfield and Marcus Fisher, Shine Chang, Dwight Boykins, and state reps. Lacy Hull and Mary Ann Perez.