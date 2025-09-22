Party Watch
Houston luncheon honors decade of equality with record turnout
What: 2025 Pride in Business Celebration and Awards Luncheon
Where: Hilton Americas-Houston
The Scoop: Nearly 1,000 guests packed into the Hilton Americas-Houston as the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2025 Pride in Business Celebration and Awards Luncheon. This year’s gathering carried extra weight, honoring the 10-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling with the theme “A Decade of Equality: Celebrate, Reflect, Stand Together.”
The chamber went big for the milestone, almost doubling sponsor support, surpassing fundraising records, and capping it all off with an after party that lived up to the hype. Keynote speaker Jim Obergefell, the man behind the landmark case that secured marriage equality, moved the crowd with reflections on his personal journey and the unfinished work toward equality.
Chamber co-founder and president Tammi Wallace emphasized the importance of the moment: Celebrating progress while recognizing the challenges ahead. The program also included the 2025 Pride in Business Awards, spotlighting individuals and organizations making a lasting impact across the region. With presenting sponsorship from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and The Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, the luncheon was a show of the power of community and solidarity.
Who: Stephen Miranda, Jim Obergefell, Alejandra Salinas, Maggie Segrich, Travis Torrence, Len Cannon, Angela Hucles Mangano, Robert Eichenlaub, Heather Patriacca Tolleson, Jani Lopez, Alex Papastrat, Rod Jahromi, and Estella Gonzalez.