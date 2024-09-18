Against a backdrop of "Neon Lights and Bayou Nights," Houston’s social set’s Western spirit was alive and well at the 37th Annual American Cancer Society Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. This dynamic evening, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston on September 14, spurred bright spirits and high stakes.
Chaired by community volunteer Robin Klaes, Airswift CEO Janette Marx, and Turner Industries CEO Stephen M. Toups, the colorful soirée presented by Texas Oncology lived up to its vibrant theme. Attendees dazzled in their brightest attire, mingling under glowing lights while partaking in activities that combined Southern charm with a city-chic flair.
Leading the festivities were emcees Chita Craft and Ron Treviño of KHOU Channel 11, alongside 93Q’s Morning Show host, Riggs. Guests enjoyed a Texas-sized feast and tested their luck at the ever-popular pig races — a cherished Cattle Baron’s Ball tradition. Thirsts were quenched with bourbon cocktails from WhistlePig, and the excitement peaked with the Wine, Whiskey, and Spirits Pull, where partygoers could score a surprise bottle to take home.
The auction added to the night’s high-energy ambiance, featuring two GMC Hummer EVs donated by Beck and Masten Buick GMC, which sparked fierce bidding wars. Each fabulous ride sold for $130,000, earning yee-haw standing applause.
The musical lineup kept the night pulsing, with Demola setting the tone with his electric violinx. Country music star Easton Corbin took the stage, inspiring a sea of light-up glasses and glow sticks on the dance floor. To cap off the gala, Texas country legend Roger Creager ensured the celebration continued well into the rowdy after-party.
Yet, amid the revelry, a heartfelt pause emerged when 20-year-old Abbigail Gauna shared her battle with cancer. Her story served as a poignant prelude to a special paddle raise benefiting the American Cancer Society Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge. Gauna has been a guest at the Hope Lodge Houston since May and received free lodging during treatment.
The paddle raise saw donors’ names, who contributed $1,000 or more, forever commemorated on a plaque next to the Expressions of Hope art piece—an evocative work created by local artist Taft McWhorter and cancer patients at Hope Lodge Houston.
Honorees of the night included the Tsuru Family, Oxy, and Legion Healthcare Partners, recognized for their support of the American Cancer Society’s mission. Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, chair of the American Cancer Society Houston Area Board of Directors and a cancer survivor, also took the stage to share her journey.
“Locally, the American Cancer Society is making a profound difference by investing more than $26 million into the Houston community—more than five times the amount raised here annually,” Jenny Todd, senior executive director for the American Cancer Society, said. “These funds are dedicated to advancing Houston-based cancer research, providing free transportation to treatment, and offering direct patient programs and services like our Hope Lodge Houston community.”
The event brought in more than $1.6 million for cancer research and patient support programs, surpassing last year’s total and setting a new benchmark for the fundraising gala.
Spotted among the boisterous 800 guests were Robin and Danny Klaes, Janette and Jeff Marx, Valerie and Stephen Toups, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Katie and Seth Tsuru, Kylee and Ben Siaw, Dr. Anish Meerasahib, Jenny and Matt Todd, Jeff Fehlis, Elia Gabbanelli, Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts, Nora and Brian Jarrard, Tany and Chaz Klaes, Joanna and Dakota Klaes, Tricia Verbois, Alicia Jansen, Leila Perrin, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Tiffany Halik, Whitney Lawson, Heather and Richard Holmes, Mike Cavender, Savonnah Schrieber, Derrick Shore, Gretchen Sheirr, Jana and Pete Delongchamps, Twila Carter, and Courtney Zavala.