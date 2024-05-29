style with purpose
Houston fashionistas smile with purpose at Valentino-fueled fundraiser
Say cheese? Sometimes, all it takes is the word Valentino to bring a wide grin to the face of a fashion enthusiast, especially for those who frequently refresh their closets with the latest releases from notable designers. With fall-winter pre-collections hitting the racks, a sneak peek from the Italian maison de couture is just what the doctor ordered to entice Houston’s A-listers to grab attention-grabbing outfits, hit the stores, and give their Amex cards a healthy workout.
Especially when a portion of the proceeds supports a nonprofit that makes its clients — and the philanthropists who stand behind it — quite happy.
This exclusive show-and-tell on May 8, 2024, backed the global nonprofit Operation Smile, thanks to loyal allies Sneha Merchant and Viet Hoang. Since 1982, the organization has offered cleft lip and palate repair surgeries in more than 60 countries.
Yes, there were plenty of graphic V's on view, a practice that began with the designer’s 1968 Sala Bianca show. This unveiling continued the tradition of Valentino's contemporary and timeless flair, complemented with opulent embroidery, flowing profiles, and tailored accents. The color palette was awash with sophisticated hues of navy and ivory.
Adding to the fundraising prowess were social scene stalwarts Stacey and Al Lindseth and Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl. With Merchant and Hoang, this sextet is set to chair the Eighth Annual Houston Smile Gala on Sept. 14 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. This fashion party also served to announce 2024 ball honorees Roslyn Bazzelle and Derrick Mitchell with the Wallis Annenberg Public Service Award, Dr. Katie To and Dr. Bar Nguyen with the Medical Visionary Award, and Melissa Holman Juneau with the John Connor Humanitarian Award.
Catering by A Fare Extraordinaire and florals from Thriving Botanicals for each guest enhanced the allure of the evening.
On the scene were Henri Merceron, Tiffany Lee, Donae Charmosta, Nick Merchant, Ceron, Zeb Mamsa, Dr. Hoda Sana, Beth Muecke, Kendra Smith, Hannah Swiggard, Elizabeth Waggett, Vicsandra Jones, Naureen and Ahmad Malik, Leisa Holland Nelson, Tarek El-Bjeirmi, and Vy and Nathan Robertson.