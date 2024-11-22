festive giving
Nutcracker Market preview rings in $1.22M for Houston Ballet
The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Wells Fargo Preview Party brought Houston’s holiday spirit to the forefront, transforming NRG Center into a winter shopping, giving, and mingling party. This year’s preview social on November 13 raised $1.22 million to support the Houston Ballet, its Academy, and scholarship programs — helping set the stage for another magical season. Market chairmen Megan Kessler and Tracey Williford, along with Preview Party chairmen Cecilia Campbell, Ann Graham, and Blair Kessler, pulled out all the stops to make this night one for the holiday books.
Shoppers strolled through a treasure trove of unique finds from more than 270 merchants, including 25 first-time vendors. Market mainstays like The Royal Standard with their iconic Nutcracker tote bags, The Roundtop Collection, and Paul Michael Company delighted longtime fans with seasonal decor and holiday gifts.
The evening sparkled with live tunes by the David Caceres Orchestra, keeping the mood merry and bright as gusts sipped on cocktails. Balletomanes turned up in their best holiday attire, ready to browse, buy, and be dazzled by the one-of-a-kind offerings. David Chambers, a former fixture in Houston’s fundraising scene, flew in to join dance aficionados from the Pennsylvania Ballet, where he now serves as chief advancement officer.
Wells Fargo took center stage with its ongoing Small Business Diversity Program, launched in 2023 to support minority-owned businesses. This year’s Market spotlighted returning favorites like Africa on My Back and Qué Bonito Mexican and Fashion, along with new arrivals Twilight Candle Co. and Tori Artis Planners, who brought fresh perspectives and products to this festive Houston tradition.
Sporting holiday sass were Ann Chao, Carolyn Sabat, Nina Jackson, Rose Harshfield, Twana Griffith Faykus, Patrick Benge, Melissa Reihle, Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner, Sunday Shepherd, Jo Furr, Mignon Gill, Kristy Bradshaw, Stanton Welch, Carey Kirkpatrick, Julie Kent, Deb Koehler, Rose Cullen, Shawn Stevens, Lauren Anderson, Amy Pincu, Michelle Iversen Jeffery, Beth Muecke, and Patti Murphy.