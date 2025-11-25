Starry Night
Elegant Museum of Fine Arts, Houston gala raises $1.6 million
A landscape of midnight blue and the glow of chandeliers set the scene for the 2025 Grand Gala Ball at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, in the Caroline Wiess Law Building. This year’s sold-out affair honored longtime supporter J. Venn Leeds, whose philanthropic signature on the museum spans decades.
Guests stepped through a tented entrance swathed in deep blue linens and soft candlelight while inside, the cocktail reception featured white banquettes, gold accents, and floral arrangements that struck a balance between sleek and celebratory.
Dinner in Cullinan Hall transported attendees to an indoor garden-meets-starry-night vignette created by The Events Company. Trees and florals filled the room, silver-embroidered tablecloths shimmered under a collection of chandeliers, and the Manhattan Orchestra provided the evening’s soundtrack.
The evening raised over $1.625 million, thanks to robust support from donors and the introduction of the Jan and J. Venn Leeds Grand Gala Ball Operating Endowment.
This year’s lead underwriter was the Hildebrand Fund. Other underwriters included ExxonMobil, Cherie and Jim Flores, Nancy and Rich Kinder, the Leeds. Fayez Sarofim & Co., Susan D. Sarofim, Anne S. Duncan, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Cornelia C. Long, the Schnitzer Family, and Margaret Alkek Williams.
Among those joining the celebration were Alvin Abraham, Claudia Kreisle, Sara Morgan, Ann and Karl Stern, Doug and Melissa Schnitzer, Joan Schnitzer, Janie and Daniel Zilkha, Michelle and Frank Hevrdejs, Durga and Sushila Agrawal, Anu and Shirish Lal, Paula and Reggie DesRoches, Suresh and Renu Khator, Cyvia Wolff, Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Meredith Cullen, Carla Knobloch, Andrius and Tamara Kontrimas, Dan and Kirsten Zimmerman, Will and Kristin Pritchard, Leslie and Jack Blanton Jr., Kathy and Marty Goossen, and Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones.