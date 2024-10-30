Building Hope
Taylor Swift frenzy takes center stage at Mission of Yahweh's Houston gala
The always classy River Oaks Country Club ballroom was filled to the brim with Houston’s philanthropic collective for the Second Annual Leaders and Legends Gala, “Building Hope for a Future.” The September 27 event celebrated the generosity of community leaders in elevating the Mission of Yahweh, a faith-based shelter dedicated to empowering homeless women and children.
Among those with big hearts were Brigitte and Bashar Kalai, Lori and Todd King, Larry Martin, Janelle and Greg Reid, and Laura and Dave Ward, whose contributions are making the mission’s new dormitory a reality. The new facility will provide safe, supportive housing for more than 40 additional women and children, expanding the mission’s capacity to transform lives.
Attendees were welcomed by the harmonious sounds of a musical ensemble, led by Dr. Guillermo Hernandez-Ching of Strake Jesuit College Preparatory and St. Agnes Academy, setting a sophisticated tone for the evening. In the pre-dinner excitement, bidding wars erupted on the Luxury Big Board auction helmed by Houston’s own auctioneer Johnny “Bravo” Holloway. Coveted items included indulgent spa packages, a Tootsies shopping fete, high-end jewelry, and a Madame Zero champagne and caviar experience. The night’s most ˜ items included the chance to win a Carolina Herrera Blue Iris Mink Jacket, valued at $7,500.
Inside, attendees were greeted by a transformed ballroom designed by The Events Co., with thoughtful décor that captured the spirit of construction and growth. The room was embellished with foam bricks, cinder blocks, and building materials, reinforcing the night’s message of “Building Hope.” Denim and white tablecloths were paired with blueprints, while centerpieces featured paint cans filled with fresh flowers or boxwoods, symbolically representing the greenery that will soon surround the new dormitory.
KHOU’s Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan served as the evening’s emcee, calling attention to the mission at the core of the night’s beneficiary. Gala co-chairs Christine Johnson and Jody Merritt, along with executive director Gaye Jackson, welcomed supporters and expressed their gratitude for the community’s commitment. Special mention was made of honorary chairs Samantha Kennedy and Saula Valente, who stood at the forefront of the affair’s success.
The dinner was accompanied by a lively performance by Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra impersonators courtesy of J&D Entertainment, adding a dash of Hollywood glam as they crooned classics like “My Way” and “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.”
Then came a surprise. Merritt, Scott Evans, Christine Johnson, and Ghada Ali were recognized as Volunteers of the Month for their ongoing efforts in making the fundraiser a record-breaking triumph. The announcement drew enthusiastic applause, highlighting the critical role volunteers play in the organization’s success.As the night came to a close, Johnson and Merritt announced the co-chairs for the 2025 Leaders and Legends Gala: Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, and Cynthia Wolff.
Bravo returned once again, electrifying the crowd with a high-energy auction, featuring a Scotland golf trip, Texans game tickets with VIP access, and a Colorado mountain getaway. The real buzz came with a signed Taylor Swift guitar with tickets to her Eras Tour in New Orleans, sending Swifties into a frenzy.
Thanks to do-gooders like presenting sponsor Sidney Faust and many others who raised $600,000 for the evening, the mission will soon have the capacity to serve more women and children than ever before. With HomeAid Houston and David Weekley Homes overseeing the construction of the dormitory’s 16 new rooms, this project will build a foundation of hope for years to come.
Spotted among the 400 humanitarians were Chris Kase, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Hershey Grace, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Jillian Nel, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Farida Abjani, Susan Boggio, Alicia Smith, Kim Moody, Beth Wolff, Leila Perrin, Owen and Odilia Conflenti, Heidi Rockecharlie, Amy Davis, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Honorable Judge Margaret Poissant, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Heidi Turney, Sidney Faust, Gary Becker, Carol and Dr. Tom Sawyer, Maria Moncada and Omar Alaoui, Sherri Zucker, Andy Cordes, Rania and Ramy Mankarious, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Alex Blair, Sharron Melton, Angela Hernandez, Jennifer and John Warren, and Celeste Ferrill.