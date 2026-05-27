Roses and Gratitude
Life Flight's legacy soars to $4.3 million at Memorial Hermann gala
Guests at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Spring Gala stepped straight into a scene worthy of a love letter, one written in candlelight, crimson roses, and gratitude.
The Hilton Americas ballroom glowed as attendees made their way through a dramatic entrance lined with illuminated handwritten messages from grateful patients, setting the tone for the evening’s aptly named Signed, Sealed and Delivered.
The gala honored Gail and Greg Garland and Anna and Scott McLean, whose leadership helped drive the Memorial Hermann Life Flight campaign past its goal, raising more than $60 million to fund five new state-of-the-art helicopters.
Emotions ran high as former patients shared personal recovery stories. Event chairs Angie and Zach Matula added a moving family connection of their own when Zach Matula recalled how Life Flight saved his father’s life when he was an infant. The room responded with applause, and even louder cheers moments later when Angie Matula announced that more than $4.3 million had been contributed during the evening.
Guests enjoyed a menu created by chef Aaron Bludorn before crowding the dance floor to favorites performed by The Grove Merchants.
On the scene were Bill and Cheryl Boblitt King, Laurie and Tracy Krohn, Tonya and David Callender, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Meredith and Langston Turner, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Anne Neeson and Craig Janies, and Lacey and Alec King.