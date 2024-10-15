fashion and fundraising
Razzle Dazzle raises record $1.1 million for breast cancer detection
Stepping into the grand lobby of The Post Oak Hotel, guests of Memorial Hermann’s annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon were welcomed by sparks of sass, shimmering décor, and an unmistakable energy in the air. The vital cause they came to support? Early breast cancer detection. This year's midday dejeuner on October 10 glimmered with new features, including a pink carpet setup where attendees were interviewed about their chic attire and devotion to pink ribbon causes.
Inside, the chatter only grew thanks to a redesigned ballroom layout to accommodate a zig-zag runway, which showcased the latest duds from British fashion designer-to-the-stars Jenny Packham. As champagne was poured into bedazzled flutes, some 500 patrons admired the glittering designs of Temple St. Clair, on offer through Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield as part of an additional fundraising effort.
The true highlight, however, came when the Razzle Dazzle Hall of Fame members took the stage. These women and men have championed breast cancer awareness through their years of support for the luncheon. Among them was this year's chair, Sheridan Williams, who shared her battle with breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2020. With heartfelt urgency, Williams reminded the predominantly female audience that early detection can save lives.
Packham herself added an emotional touch, recounting how breast cancer had impacted her own life in a touching on-stage interview with public relations maven Dancie Perugini Ware.
No fashion show is complete without a grand finale.
Williams joined Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson on stage to reveal that the luncheon had raised more than $1.13 million—a 25 percent increase over last year’s total, setting a new record. These funds will support Memorial Hermann's breast cancer outreach and early detection programs.
Strutting their 50 shades of pink were Alex Cormier, Yvonne Cormier, Caroline and Will Brown, Allie Pappas, Nancy Bihlmaier, Ashlee Love, Leslie Pitts, Audrey White, Rosanna Blalock, Amalia Stanton, Laurie Krohn, Kristina Somerville, Anne Neeson, Donae Chramosta, Stacey Lindseth, Amanda Boffone, Daniella Hernandez, Doug Perley, Meghan Leggett, Erin Asprec, Jo Lynn Falgout, Julia Morales, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Julia Morales, Whitney Crane, Neely Nelson, Sue Kean, Cassandra McZeal, Alvin Abraham, Rachel Regan, Philamena Baird, Teal Holden, Charlotte Calloway, Nicole Walters, and Demetra Jones.