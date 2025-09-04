Elevated Connections
Houston hospital salutes supporters with Aspen gratitude weekend
Each July, Houstonians trade humidity for high altitudes, but Memorial Hermann Foundation brought more than mountain breezes to Aspen this summer.
It brought heart.
The 2025 edition of Elevated Connections, a two-day celebration of philanthropy and progress, gathered more than 140 of the health system’s supporters for a series of meaningful events dedicated to the impact of trauma care and community health.
The summit of gratitude began at Hotel Jerome with a cozy breakfast and keynote remarks from David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. Guests got a front-row seat to the latest in innovation — from patient care to population health initiatives. The energy shifted to playful purpose at “Mimosas and Marys,” a new tradition hosted in the Garden Room, where Amy Pierce unveiled Memorial Hermann Foundation’s women-focused initiative promoting philanthropy and education in women’s health. She also teased October’s Razzle Dazzle Luncheon starring none other than Today Show favorite, Hoda Kotb.
As the sun dipped behind the Rockies, Betula welcomed guests to a chic cocktail soirée hosted by a powerhouse crew of foundation champions: Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Melissa Juneau, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Amy and Rob Pierce, Aimee and Wynne Snoots, and Leticia and Steve Trauber, the latter also serving as board chair. With sweeping mountain views and an artful ambiance, the evening spotlighted the life-saving “trauma trifecta” — Life Flight, the Red Duke Trauma Center, and TIRR Memorial Hermann.
Remarks from Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Foundation CEO, along with Dr. Callender and Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief medical officer and trauma surgeon, wove stories of resilience and recovery that reminded guests why their support matters
The celebration wrapped up with a sun-drenched brunch back at Hotel Jerome, transformed into a Provençal-style flower market. Guests designed their own floral bouquets while artist Kelly Peters painted en plein air.
Among those in the crowd were Lisa and Jerry Simon, Christine and Bill Gutknecht, Jo Lynn and Gregg Falgout, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Jim Postl, Frank and Demetra Jones, Suzie Johnson, and Cheryl Boblitt and Bill King.