NOLA Spirit
Energetic Houston Wish Ball delivers heartfelt moments and $1.8M
The Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana’s 2026 Wish Ball, aptly themed Miracles Among Magnolias, unfolded at The Post Oak Hotel. Chairs Kristin Palmer and Barry Palmer leaned into their Louisiana roots, adding a dash of New Orleans spirit.
Think an energetic second line procession to a menu that nodded to the Gulf Coast’s rich culinary tradition. The inaugural presenting sponsor, Kaneka, helped anchor the evening, while longtime supporter Valero was honored for its continued commitment.
A particularly poignant moment arrived when guests watched a recorded Zoom call from the height of COVID, when the Palmers first connected with a wish child who had taken up DJing. When asked his wish, his response — simply, to not have cancer — stilled the room. It was this introspective moment that reminded everyone exactly why they supported this organization.
Throughout the program, wish children shared stories that were sobering and uplifting. Honoree Owen Gray, recognized as the inaugural local recipient of the Monty Starblazer Award, earned a standing ovation following personal remarks that traced the lasting impact of his wish into adulthood.
Leave it to Johnny Bravo — with kid Fitz by his side — to raise more than $450,000 in less than 10 minutes. The live auction followed with spirited bidding wars, from a Mardi Gras ride with Kern Studios’ Krewe of Orpheus to an intimate dinner prepared by Chef Eric Cook at the home of Frances and Tony Buzbee, and a Golden Nugget Lake Charles getaway complete with a helicopter ride. A Champagne parade featuring Le Chemin du Roi — 50 Cent’s champagne that won Grand Champion Best of Show at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — added a celebratory note before the dance floor filled for the after-party.
The gala, thanks to a strong crowd of 700, raised nearly $1.8 million.
Summoning their magnolia magic were Ed and Genevieve Razim, Mary and Stephen Schneidau, Greg Miller, Kay and Tommy Austin, Beth and Dan Bellow, Claudia and Brad Freels, Naimeh Salem, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Michael Vanderhider and Ashley Gibson, Joanna Marks and Frank Edgerly, Kat and Ryan Pressly, Suzanne and Adam Stiles, Kim and Mike Weill, Mignon and Steve Gill, Chelsea Collmer, Vicki Luna-Lerma and Horacio Lerma, Hannah and Billy Helm, Bonnie and Jeff Houston, Julie Roberts, Heather and Don Hrap, Theresa Roemer, Wendy and David Vitter, Charity and David Stone, Stephanie and Thomas Hatfield, Yulia and Daniel Penny, Victoria Way, Lisa Modica, and Mark Reed.