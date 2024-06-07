cultural showcase
Houston moms sparkle with international flair at fashionable luncheon
One doesn’t have to meander far from home in Houston to have a worldly experience. On Saturday, May 11, 2024 — a day before Mother’s Day — a stopover at the Junior League of Houston sure beats the layover often necessary to gallivant across the globe. Leave the luggage at home for this one, kids.
Thank media maven Ruchi Mukherjee for that.
The stylish social butterfly was at it again, hosting the 11th Annual International Mother’s Day Luncheon presented by LCAHouston. More than just a repast among fashionable media personalities and their families and friends, the event showcased the cultural diversity and richness found right here while honoring the matriarchs of the Bayou City — and a handful of fathers, too.
These moms and dads took to the runway and strutted in gleaming duds that revealed what was special about their heritage, slaying the catwalk with their sons and daughters by their side. The room was outfitted with subtle shades of blues and whites to allow the fashion to vibe and sparkle. Honorees for this edition of the luncheon were Dr. Olga Bachilo, Dr. Brenda Rios Brombacher, Cortney Cole, Rose Chen, Monica Fulton, Blanca Jolly, Katherine Le, Luanne Marshall, Rekha Muddaraj, Amie Parker, Yong Tran, Katherine Whaley, and Leisa Holland-Nelson. The dads, holding their own, included Dr. Rick Kline, James Dale, Walter Sassard, and Gordon Quan. Each honoree received a glass trophy as a token of gratitude for their community service and dedication to their families.
KTRK reporters Pooja Lodhia and Mycah Hatfield served as emcees, engaging in a heart-to-heart chat with Mukherjee, who professed her views about her purpose. “When you empower a mother, you empower a nation,” she said.
Mukherjee unveiled the latest print edition of LCAHouston, featuring a collaboration with UNICEF and highlighting global trailblazers. Mukherjee also revealed that she said yes to marriage. She’s set to tie the knot with Sassard in November at The Bryan Museum in Galveston.
Seen among the throng of 250 were Eileen Lawal, Susan Boggio, Ann Holmes, Miya Shay, Corbett Parker, Lindsay Yates,Dr. Sippi Khurana, Felicia Stone, Dr. Alice Mao, Christy Lynn, Vicki Rizzo, Roz Pactor, Neil Badlani, and Chris Whaley.