Viva la Moda
Havana flair fills the runway at Latin Women’s Initiative fashion fête
Welcome to a Havana-kissed fantasia.
The 24th Annual Latin Women’s Initiative Fashion Show and Luncheon, themes Viva la Comunidad, Viva la Moda, unfolded at the Hilton Americas in a whirl of style and unapologetic Latin flair. More than 900 guests slipped into the scene for an afternoon where the stilettos were sharp, the tequila flowed, and the energy never dipped below high-decibel mode.
Luncheon committee chairman Julie Garza and Latin Women’s Initiative (LWI) president Vicky Dominguez welcomed guests into a space transformed by Johanna Terry Events. The marketplace opened early and quickly turned into its own social runway as shoppers browsed, mingled, and paused for Titanium Tequila tastings. Then came the mariachis, weaving through the ballroom to enthusiastic applause.
The fashion show, presented with Tootsies, delivered exactly what the city’s fashion faithful came for: drama, movement, and Latin designers who understand that clothing should enter a room before you do. Under the creative direction of Fady Armanious and production by Lenny Matuszewski, models swept past towering LED visuals in looks accented with jewelry by Brazilian designer Claudia Lobao, while menswear by Festari added a polished counterpoint. Telemundo Houston produced the event videos, and KPRC’s Daniella Guzman emceed the afternoon.
Nearby, an electric Porsche gleamed beside the stage like a very expensive plus-one.
The luncheon honored María Moncada Alaoui, recognized for her generosity and longstanding commitment to Houston’s community causes.
The event raised more than $550,000 benefiting Sunshine Kids, The Rose, Prelude Music Foundation, Finca Tres Robles, A Small Place Farm, and BridgeYear.
Supporting the cause were April Fabre, Lisa Flores, Lisset Garza Ceron, Omar Alaoui, Patricia Herrera, Rosi Hernandez, Gloria Luna Bounds, Trini Mendenhall-Royalty, Becky Reyes, Maritza Gonzales, Vicki Luna-Lerma and Horacio Lerma, Chree Boydstun, Patricia Garcia, Jolene Treviño, Mari Salazar, Leanne Schneider, Hoda Sana, Xochitl Ljuboja, Cathryn Martinez, Monica Alvarez, Cyndya Garza Roberts, Estela Cockrell, Cinthya Reade, Maria Morales, Jovanny and Samuel Orellana, Anna Reger, Hallie Vanderhider, Debbie Festari, Ally Shell, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Zinat Ahmed, Nora Jarrard, Stephanie Tsuru, Laurie Sanders, and Chelsea Collmer.