Vegas Vibes
A winning night at the JCC scholarship ball hits jackpot for Houston kids
The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center rolled the dice and came up seven at its 36th Annual Children’s Scholarship Ball and the Westin Galleria Houston. With Lizzy Kamkahgi at the helm as ball chair, alongside auction co-chairs Arin and Henry Freedman and program chair Jodi Rubenstein, the evening shattered expectations while supporting the Irvin Kaplan Children’s Scholarship Fund.
The night honored Joe Kaplan, son of the fund’s founder Irvin Kaplan, and Murray Kalmin for their enduring commitment to Houston’s children and families. The fund’s mission? Providing access to early childhood education and camp programs for families who might otherwise be left on the sidelines.
Beneficiaries include the Bertha Alyce Early Childhood Academy, Ellen Boniuk Early Childhood School, Sherry Merfish Infant Care Program, Karol Musher STARS Early Childhood Intervention Program, and J Camps.
More than 550 guests stepped into the scene, greeted by a lounge singer crooning in the background, an Elvis impersonator working the room, and a magician adding a little sleight-of-hand intrigue to the cocktail hour. Showgirls shimmered through the crowd as attendees browsed over 200 auction items.
The formal program opened with a heart-tugging video featuring the J’s preschoolers alongside CEO Larry Skolnick. One of the evening’s most memorable moments came courtesy of teenager Ella Bibi, whose rendition of “You Have Yourself” brought the room to a hush.
The ball drew more than 550 attendees and raised more than $1 million.