Party Watch
Glamour and Valobra flair light up Houston luncheon kickoff
What: Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon Kickoff
Where: Valobra Master Jewelers
The Scoop: The Italian Cultural and Community Center (ICCC) hosted its high-energy luncheon kickoff at Valobra Master Jewelers. Chairs Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington welcomed a stylish crowd that packed the glittering boutique, where host and luncheon honoree Franco Valobra ensured the evening sparkled — quite literally — with cases of jewels and plenty of Italian flair.
Guests mingled over fine Italian wines, swapping fall event plans and fashion forecasts ahead of the main luncheon set for October 14 at River Oaks Country Club. Elizabeth Anthony will present the fashion show, promising a runway moment to remember.
Cheers erupted when Franco Valobra teased a few “fun ideas” in store for the luncheon—a hint that this year’s affair may come with a signature Valobra twist. Erika Myers shared the ICCC’s mission to advance, celebrate, and preserve Italian culture and heritage, reminding everyone why this beloved organization remains a Houston treasure.
Who: Gina Leck, Kristen Cannon, Astrid Van Dyke, Mignon Gill, Kim Padgett, Nancy Strohmer, Roz and Alan Pactor, Susan Osterberg, Patti Murphy, Sandra Porter, Heidi Turney, Gina and Devinder Bhatia, and Beth Wolff.