Toast to Torino
Houston luncheon channels la dolce vita with music, fashion, and heart
It was a delightful afternoon at River Oaks Country Club as the Italian Cultural and Community Center (ICCC) hosted its annual luncheon, Saluti da Torino. The room was brimming with amici, amore, and a whole lot of allegria as guests toasted to Italian heritage in Houston style. That means laughter, elegance, and a touch of southern sparkle.
Chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Franelle Rogers, along with honorary chair Rosanette Cullen, welcomed guests to a program that blended tradition with a dash of dolce vita. Honoree Franco Valobra, the man of the hour and the creative mind behind the event’s lively new format, set the tone for a vibrant afternoon.
The luncheon opened with a surprise performance by Miguel Delabarca and Maria Daniela, whose renditions of “Anema e Core” and “Roma nun fa’ la stupida stasera” filled the ballroom with nostalgic romance. With Owen Conflenti (formerly of KPRC 2) serving as emcee, the program flowed smoothly. Remarks by Italian Consul General Mauro Lorenzini and ICCC executive director Erika Myers reminded guests of the center’s mission to connect Houston with Italy through education, culture, and community.
Instead of a traditional speech, Valobra delighted the crowd with a playful game of “True or False” — all about Italy, of course — awarding bottles of vino to winners. Then, in a moment of generosity, Valobra announced a special donation to the ICCC scholarship fund in honor of his wife, Nancy Valobra, prompting thunderous applause and a few misty eyes.
Guests were treated to a fashion show by Elizabeth Anthony featuring designer Fabiana Filippi’s Spring 2026 collection, preceded by a performance from soprano Alexa Stracener and concert pianist Lucrezia Slomp.
By the time the final bravo was shouted, more than 300 guests had helped raise $205,000 to support ICCC’s scholarships for students studying abroad.
Spotted were Gina Leck, Patti Murphy, Simone Piga, Debbie Festari, Karen Remington, Joy McCormack, Carol Sawyer, Sydney Faust, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Ann Ayre, Lu Caltagirone, Robert Sakowitz, Regina Rogers, Heidi Turney, Saula Valente, Blanca Jolly, Lesha Elsenbrook, Denise Monteleone, Tina and Dan Silvestri, Rosalie Gusemano, Sandra Celli Harris, Joyce Frassanito, Mignon Gill, Gina and Devinder Bhatia, Joella and Steve Mach, Laurie Krohn, Constable Alan Rosen, Odilia Conflenti, Donna Lewis, Roz Pactor, Deborah Aspromonte Simon, Julie Roberts, Julie Mastroianni, Francesca Ferro Harrison, Joanne King Herring, and Bill Stubbs.