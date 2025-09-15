Global Glam
Houston moms shine at International Mother’s Day celebration
It was butterflies, blooms, and bold statements of culture as Houston’s international mothers stole the spotlight at the 12th Annual International Mother’s Day Luncheon held at the Junior League of Houston. The Enchanted Garden-themed fête, co-chaired by Bachilo and Namrata Sharma Goel, gathered circa 250 guests in a kaleidoscopic celebration of motherhood, style, and community spirit.
The brainchild of international journalist and TV host Ruchi Mukherjee, the luncheon has blossomed into a unique tradition. Mukherjee first launched the International Mother’s Day concept more than a decade ago while writing a column for India about Houston’s dynamic South Asian moms. Her vision was to create a cross-cultural platform where women from every background could shine.
This year’s event honored 16 of Houston’s moms, ranging from healthcare leaders to entrepreneurs, each representing her heritage with flair. The honorees — Preity Bhagia, Deanna Clapsaddle, Vicky Dominguez, Cherise Esparza Gutierre, Gabriela Gerhart, Aida Holguin, Swati Joglekar, Waheeda Kara, Tram Luu, Beth Mueke, Seme Patel, Mirwat Sami, Ashley Seippel, Alexandra Smoots, Heidi Turney, and Mary Foster — worked the runway alongside their children, fusing family pride with fashion.
Fittingly, Mukherjee embodied the garden theme in a hot pink gown paired with a Tanishq necklace inspired by the royal gardens of Rajasthan. Emcee Pooja Lodhia of ABC13 kept the afternoon flowing, leading a lively chat with Mukherjee, who reminded the crowd of the luncheon’s deeper mission.
“I’ve never been one to plan my speeches,” she said. “But if there’s one thing I want you all to remember today it is this: When you empower a mother, you empower a nation.”
Mukherjee also shared a sweet personal moment, joining the runway with her husband, Lt. Walter Sassard, a Houston firefighter.
The celebration also included the unveiling of the latest print edition of Lights Camera Action Houston, spotlighting Houston power couple Sneha and Naushir Merchant for their philanthropic work with Operation Smile.
Keeping philanthropy at its heart, the luncheon supported DAYA Houston.The organization empowers South Asian survivors of domestic and sexual violence and works to break cycles of abuse through culturally specific services.
Among the 250 guests were Sippi Khurana, Don DeSimone, Tammie and Andy Johnson, Christy Lynn, Anna Reger, and Elizabeth and Steve Bruman.