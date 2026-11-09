That's Amore
La dolce vita takes the runway at sold-out Houston luncheon
When it comes to la dolce vita, Houston's Italian community knows how to make an entrance. Fashion, family, and a little amore took center stage October 20 as the Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston celebrated its seventh annual fashion show and luncheon.
Chairs Donae Cangelosi Chramosta and Rachel Regan welcomed a sold-out crowd for a Capri-inspired afternoon honoring Italian heritage and the Houston families keeping its traditions alive.
Emcee Deborah Duncan guided the festivities, which featured a runway presentation of Italian designers curated by Saks Fifth Avenue and produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz. Uptown Dance Centre added movement to the Mediterranean mood.
The spotlight also shone on honorees Chris Canetti, recognized for his leadership in Houston sports; the Maida family, whose six-generation leatherworking legacy includes Houston Shoe Hospital; and the Mandola family, whose culinary contributions have helped shape Houston's restaurant scene.
From bespoke boots to beloved Italian kitchens, the afternoon offered plenty of hometown history with an Italian accent.
The sold-out gathering of 350 guests raised $215,000 for scholarships supporting advanced study of Italian culture. The organization has awarded more than $355,000 in study-abroad scholarships to date.
Among those enjoying la bella vita were Kim Moody, Anne Carl, Stephanie Perkins, Zinat Ahmed, Amy Pierce, Ann Ayre, Valerie Dietrich, Pam Lovett, Debbie Festari, Laura Davenport, Paulina Padilla, Katie Tsuru, Chris Goins, Sandra Porter, Sidney Faust, Beth Wolff, Sippi Khurana, Anita Seggal, Beth Muecke, Elsie Eckert, Leisha Elsenbrook, Leisa Holland Nelson, Saula Valente, Brittany Ros Wetterer, Chiara Casiraghi Brody, and Sheree Frede.