Fiery Affair
Houston Symphony fires up new season in Stravinsky-inspired style
The Houston Symphony opened its 2025–26 Classical Season with a flourish worthy of its muse, The Firebird, transforming Jones Hall and Corinthian Houston into an homage to Stravinsky’s mythical milieu of Slavic lore.
That included a giant bird as guests promenaded into the hall, which, of course, was the backdrop for many stylish poses and selfies. Because why not.
More than 300 guests in black tie — and a notable number nodding to the theme in red gowns, feathered details, and fiery flourishes — were prepped for an evening that felt equal parts art and welcome back to Houston’s musical season.
Chaired by CKP CEO and founder Carey Kirkpatrick, who floated through the evening in a crimson Oscar de la Renta, the event celebrated both the music and the moment. In her welcome address, she reflected on the magic of live performance and the intimacy of experiencing it among dear friends, noting how special it is to be part of something that only exists in that instant. (Full disclosure: The author is an executive of CKP.)
Inside Jones Hall, the orchestra — led by Juraj Valčuha, music director and Roy and Lillie Cullen Chair — performed with cinematic intent and painterly precision. The Firebird soared, full of nuance, storytelling, and virtuosic playing. Valčuha’s gift for drawing colors from the orchestra left Houstonians reveling in pride — and left anyone outside the city with serious FOMO.
The program, featuring Grammy-winning soprano Angel Blue, the Houston Symphony Chorus, and the Houston Chamber Choir, was a masterwork of grandeur and grace, and included Florent Schmitt’s epic Psalm 47. Executive director and CEO Gary Ginstling announced that Juraj Valčuha will continue to lead the orchestra with his inspiring artistry through the 2027–28 Season.
After the final note, guests were whisked to Corinthian, where The Events Company had conjured an atmosphere as radiant as the ballet’s fabled creature. Glowing chandeliers illuminated fiery florals — bi-color carnations, pincushion protea, and bromeliad red paloma among them — on linens in molten shades of crimson and gold.
Dinner by City Kitchen continued the indulgence: Chilled white gazpacho with poached shrimp and basil oil, tender short rib with garanacha-sofrito sauce, and a dark chocolate torte capped with cherry compote and honey whipped goat cheese. Wine pairings by Lindy and John Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods ensured no glass went unfilled.
The gala raised more than $550,000 to support the Symphony’s acclaimed Education and Community Engagement initiatives, thanks in part to ConocoPhillips serving as the concert sponsor and lead gala corporate underwriter for the 40th consecutive year.
CultureMap seen were Marta Lederer, Margaret Alkek Williams, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Mariglyn and Stephen Glenn, Janet F. Clark, Barbara J. Burger, Jesse Tutor, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Betsy and Fredric Weber, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, David Peavy and Stephen McCauley, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Scott and Geraldina Wise, Tammie and Charles Johnson, Justice Brett and Erin Busby, Ken and Mady Kades, Leslie Siller, Farida Abjani, Rini and Edward Ziegler, Khoa and Quyng Dao, Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams, Neil Hershey, Liliya and Matt Kades, Claudia de Vasco and Gabriel Olson, Sally Anne Schmidt and Marc Tabolsky, Amada Woodall, and Nicole and Joey Romano.