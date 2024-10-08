striking a chord
Strings and style blend at Houston Symphony League celebration
The newly redecorated ballroom at The Junior League set the stage for a stylish and heartwarming afternoon as the Houston Symphony League gathered for its annual Fall Membership Luncheon and Fashion Show. Co-chaired by Cynthia Wolff and Paige Cawthon, the affair on Sept. 18 was a testament to the league’s dedication to blending panache with purpose, a counterpoint of community spirit, fashion, and music in harmony.
The artistry extended beyond the runway. A violin performance by Houston Symphony violinist Sophia Silivos drew attention. The musician’s playing punctuated the afternoon with a melody of sophistication, serving as a reminder of the league’s commitment to fostering a love of music in the Houston community.
This year, the spotlight wasn’t just on fashion but also on the volunteers who form the organization’s backbone. President Heidi Rockecharlie set a new tone of gratitude as she welcomed Houston Symphony Board of Trustees president Barbara Burger and this year's league board members. With a sense of appreciation, Rockecharlie’s remarks underscored the importance of those who give their time, energy, and passion. She unveiled a series of strategies to boost fundraising while reducing costs—highlighting Baccarat crystal membership gifts donated by league president-elect Leslie Nossaman and generous sponsorships, all of which promise to strengthen their collective impact.
“Only three months into the season, and we’re already seeing the rewards of our community’s generosity,” Rockecharlie noted. “We’ve managed to cut costs for some of our key projects by nearly half, all thanks to the incredible support of our volunteers and sponsors.”
When it came time for the runway, designer Christy Lynn's fall collection added a note of modern elegance. Lynn’s commitment to supporting the arts shone through, not just in her designs but in her donation of show costs and a percentage of sales to the Houston Symphony League.
Among the distinguished crowd were Saks Fifth Avenue general manager Heidi Turney, Beth Wolff, Lesha Elsenbrook, Betty Tutor, Elsie Eckert, Saula Valente, Nancy Willerson, Helen Shaffer, Sharon Brier, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Karen Payne, Mary Sage, Seema Sharma, Teresa Cox-Reading, Alecia Lawyer, Diane Gendel, Alex Blair, Christina Sacco, Hasina Stark, Libi Lebel, Jerre Parsons Williams, Nick Rockecharlie, Alicia Jansen, Anna Dean, Astrid Van Dyke, Deborah Laws, Sandra Porter, Kim Padgett, Helen Balensiefen Bow, Kirin Wells, Harriet Gertner, and Amy Glenn Becke.