Houston's TUTS Gala dazzles with Frozen preview and Kelli O’Hara
In a soirée where Broadway glitz met the icy enchantment of Arendelle, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) celebrated its “Lights Up” Gala at The Post Oak Hotel on November 8.
Setting the stage — literally speaking — was Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Kelli O’Hara, who delivered an emotional performance alongside students from TUTS Education’s Pre-Professional and Performance Troupes. The program, titled Thank You, Ladies, paid tribute to influential women in O’Hara’s career.
The evening also marked an exclusive moment for TUTS: A first glimpse of its highly anticipated, one-of-a-kind production of Disney’s Frozen. TUTS artistic director Dan Knechtges, who will direct and choreograph the show, unveiled a preview that had the crowd visualizing snow-covered mountains and heartfelt ballads. The production is a unique honor, with Disney entrusting TUTS with creative license to reimagine the blockbuster musical.
Attendees entered through a snow-kissed milieu inspired by Frozen, with Scandinavian-inspired decor and chilly glam enveloping the ballroom. ABC-13 anchor and emcee Samica Knight welcomed guests, while executive director Hillary Hart emphasized the organization’s dedication to inclusivity and the arts.
“Musical theatre isn’t just about putting on a great show,” shared Knechtges. “It’s a celebration of who we are as a community — a vibrant tapestry enriched by all our diverse stories and experiences.”
Auctioneer Tim Dietz brought the sass with a live auction featuring luxury vacation packages, diamond earrings, and a VIP Tony Awards experience with a custom gown by designer David Peck. Major donors, including Margaret Alkek Williams, Deni and Doni Dennis, Demetra and Frank Jones, Greenberg Traurig, Amy Pierce, and Kristina Somerville, played key roles in the evening’s tally, contributing to the $96,000 raised in the donation drive alone.
The night’s curtain call was an after-party, with DJ Druw keeping the dance floor quite active. Adding to the revelry were cast members from TUTS’ upcoming Frozen production, blending Broadway sparkle with community charm. With 300 Houston arts aficionados in attendance, the event raised nearly $700,000 to support TUTS’ productions and education initiatives.
