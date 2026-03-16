Party Watch
Burns’ Supper brings poetry and fellowship to Houston Public Library
What: Inaugural Robert Burns’ Supper honoring Fellows of the Houston Public Library
Where: Julia Ideson Building
The Scoop: Houston’s literary set traded their usual reading rooms for a touch of Scottish revelry when the Houston Public Library Foundation hosted its inaugural Robert Burns’ Supper inside the historic Julia Ideson Building. The evening nodded to the legendary Scottish poet while celebrating the installation of the Houston Public Library’s first-ever Fellows.
The newly minted fellows represent a cross section of Houston’s intellectual and civic life. Honorees included Dr. Ruth Simmons, recognized as Fellow of Humanities and Letters; Dr. Peter Hotez, Fellow of The Sciences; Leigh Smith, Fellow of Arts and Culture; Laura Bellows, Fellow of Industry and Commerce; and Hon. William White, Fellow of Law and Civic Life. The program highlights individuals whose leadership reflects the library’s mission to inspire lifelong learning and strengthen the community through access to knowledge.
The evening leaned into the spirited traditions of the classic Burns’ Supper, complete with poetry, music, and celebratory toasts befitting the Scottish bard’s birthday season. Houston Poet Laureate Reyes Ramirez debuted a new work titled Ode to Houston, adding a local verse to the festivities.
The inaugural gathering served as both tribute and fundraiser for the Houston Public Library Foundation, supporting programs, literacy initiatives, and community access to educational resources across the city.
Who: Robyn Ramirez, Cheryl Byington, Nicolas Jimenez, Jack Pendergrast, Maque Garcia, John Preece, Jackie McElroy, Lou McElroy, Ann Hotez, Douglas Gray, Steven and Anne-Marie Bellows, Jim Jordan, Jerri Blanton, Betty and Jim Key, Kurt Grether, Dr. Melanie Johnson, Mario Castillo, Tom and Laura Bacon, Liz Wakefield, Jenny Gregory, Tallent Ricca-Bacon, Katy Bacon-Madigan, Bill and Andrea White, Sandy Gaw, Tiffany Thomas, John Whitmire, Charles Foster, Henry and Doe Florsheim, Regina Rogers, Michele Leal Farah and George Farah, Piotr Galitzine and Maria Anna Galitzine, David Mincberg, Lainie Gordon, Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Willie Davis, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Mimi and Zachry Brown, Frank Rynd, Mickey and Dorothy Ables, Whitney Whitmire, Lillie Robertson, and Beth Robertson.